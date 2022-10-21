Green Technology Metals (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Green Technology Metals (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
