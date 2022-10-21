Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.02.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of FOOD opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.27.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.