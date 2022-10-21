Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.32.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $448,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 108,369 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 439,307 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

