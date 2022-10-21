GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded at Bank of America

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 958,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.