Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $332.92.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Generac has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

