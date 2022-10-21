Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $330.37 million and approximately $749,452.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.31 or 0.27644018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 330,313,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

