GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

