Gateway Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.17 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $75.84 million and $1.17 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00014708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.84570008 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,267,401.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

