Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,874 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Gartner worth $42,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $280.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

