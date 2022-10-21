Gala Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $84.04 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Gala has a market cap of $225.71 million and approximately $84.04 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

