FY2026 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.56.

Shares of D opened at $64.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

