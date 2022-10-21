FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $54,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,868.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,691 shares of company stock valued at $684,581. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 781,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

