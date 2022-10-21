FY2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $6.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.76. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.1 %

PDS opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Precision Drilling by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.