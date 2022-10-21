FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.