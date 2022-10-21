FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

