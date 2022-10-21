FY2023 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Decreased by DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.