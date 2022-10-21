FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,607,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,284,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BUFD opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96.

