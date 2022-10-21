FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.85.

FOX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

