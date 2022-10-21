Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $61.73 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.55 or 0.27805191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,158,209,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

