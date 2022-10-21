FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $203.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $278.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $164.00 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $163.34 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average is $220.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

