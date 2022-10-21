First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $149.36.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,444,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

