First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $145.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $111.47 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

