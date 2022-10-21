First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Up 10.6%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

First Niles Financial Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

