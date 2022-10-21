First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.57 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $231.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.