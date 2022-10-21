Financial Review: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -2.62% -2.58% -2.11% Soluna -63.62% -34.10% -24.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Data Storage and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Data Storage presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Data Storage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Soluna.

Risk and Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 0.91 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -18.00 Soluna $14.35 million 1.92 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Summary

Data Storage beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

