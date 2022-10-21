Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 339 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

