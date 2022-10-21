Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $126.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

