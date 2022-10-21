Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stake Boosted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

