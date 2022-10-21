Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.83 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $59.83 million and $4.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007389 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.