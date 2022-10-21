Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FENC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

