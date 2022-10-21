Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Chris Anigeron Rallis Sells 2,068 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) Director Chris Anigeron Rallis sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.66, for a total value of C$22,035.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at C$272,661.03.

Shares of FRX opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.47.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

