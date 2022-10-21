Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $43,880.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.6 %

FAST stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.