Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at 24.75 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of 18.31 and a fifty-two week high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.30.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.19 by 0.59. The business had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 275.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

