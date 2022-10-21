Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24. Euronet Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.33. 7,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

