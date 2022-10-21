Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

