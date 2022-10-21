Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.18.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $526.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $614.66 and a 200-day moving average of $659.13. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.