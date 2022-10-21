EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $419.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.44.

Shares of EPAM opened at $332.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.14. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

