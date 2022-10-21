Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Up 4.4%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 90,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,942,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Enerplus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $829,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $23,004,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

