Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Tops $173.64 on Major Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and $1.59 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $173.64 or 0.00909543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform.

