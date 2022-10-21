Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,208 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 554,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.07 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.