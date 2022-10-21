Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $500,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 930.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $147.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

