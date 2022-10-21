Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $461,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

