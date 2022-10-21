Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.46 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.