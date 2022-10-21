Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $132.29 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

