Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,685 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

