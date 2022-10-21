Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Elekta AB has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $12.96.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.
