Electroneum Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $49.41 million and approximately $95,264.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001269 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,073,544 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.