Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of ESTC opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

