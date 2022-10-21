ECOMI Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. ECOMI has a total market cap of $316.77 million and approximately $893,925.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.72 or 0.27761794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010843 BTC.
About ECOMI
OMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
ECOMI Token Trading
