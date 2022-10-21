Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DT. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.36, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.