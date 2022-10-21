Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Shares Up 1.1%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73. 84,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

